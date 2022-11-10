New health clinic model is signing up members in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A new primary care clinic is gearing up to start offering service in Med City using a membership versus insurance model.

Dr. David Strobel and retired Mayo Clinic communications executive Lee Aase are bringing their HELPcare Clinic , which they launched in Austin in February, to Rochester.

The concept is that individuals, couples or families purchase a monthly HELPcare membership, which covers unlimited appointments with no per appointment charges. Those unhurried in-person or telehealth appointments with a doctor or nurse practitioner can last up to an hour.

Membership includes more than 60 common blood tests and two generic prescriptions. The clinic provides a broad array of basic medical services ranging from stitches to electrocardiograms to healthy lifestyle coaching. In addition to the primary doctor and nurse practitioner, the HELPcare team also includes six nurses

The focus is on having an ongoing relationship with patients. The clinic name not only refers to assisting patients, but HELP also stands for “health, energy and longevity plan.”

“We’ve created something that, as I like to say, provides most of the care you need for most of your life,” said Aase. “I think it is really a unique model. It’s about helping people take control of their health.”

While HELPcare Clinic has an office in Austin that is currently serving about 475 members, Aase said they are now recruiting members in Rochester.

The plan is to start offering Rochester appointments in the offices of Dr. Robert Gustafson's Southwest Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Services on Second Street Southwest in early 2023.

The first 300 “founding” members of the HELPcare’s Rochester practice will be locked in at a reduced monthly rate.

Those early bird rates are $119 a month for an individual, $199 for a couple and $269 for a family of any size. The standard rates are $149 a month for an individual, $249 for a couple and $349 for a family.

Small businesses can also contract with HELPcare to provide medical care for their employees.

Coming into Rochester puts the HELPcare Clinic in the shadow of Aase’s former employer, Mayo Clinic. How does a membership clinic fit into the health care landscape dominated by Mayo Clinic?

“I wouldn't say that it's a competition. I think it's very complementary. Mayo Clinic provides serious and complex care for patients from around the world,” he said. “The cost of primary care is high and the availability of primary care is not what it could be.”

On the other end of the scale, there are also private walk-in clinics, Compcare Occupational Medicine & Urgent Care , in Rochester. They provide basic care services on an as-needed basis. While some of the services overlap, Aase said the difference is that HELPCare gives patients an old-school, ongoing relationship with doctors and providers with strong technological support

“The vibe we're looking for is Norman Rockwell meets the Jetsons,” he quipped.