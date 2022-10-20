New Mayo journal promises to be part of 'disruptive transformation' in medicine

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic continued this week to signal its belief that the future of medicine will utilize both big data and biotech.

It did so by announcing on Monday the creation of a new medical journal focused on digital health, and by playing host on Wednesday to a health care venture capital gathering in downtown Rochester.

"Today’s Investment in Healing Conference brought together key collaborators who are playing a pivotal role in the creation of a dynamic platform ecosystem," wrote Mayo Clinic President and CEO Dr. Gianrico Faruggia in a mid-afternoon Tweet. He linked the message to a website for the clinic's Department of Business Development.

It was preceded by a Tweet earlier in the afternoon from Mary Grove, managing partner at Bread and Butter Ventures, a Minnesota-based "early stage VC firm" that lists health tech as one of its three primary areas of focus.

"(Destination Medical Center Executive Director Patrick Seeb) welcoming leaders from around the world to Rochester & Destination Medical Center at Mayo Clinic's Investing in Healing Conference," she wrote. "Incredible group of health care leaders, investors and innovators under one roof!"

Mayo Clinic did not reply to a request for additional information about the event in time for this article.

The new medical journal will be called Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health. It will be helmed by Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, M.D. , co-director of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cardiology and chair of the Division of Preventive Cardiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, according to a press release dated Oct. 17.

"We know it is a matter of time that we will be practicing medicine in an entirely different way," Lopez-Jimenez said in a statement, "thanks to the use of mobile technology, smart electronic medical records, platform care, artificial intelligence and many other advances in digital health."

"My vision for Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health is to be part of this disruptive transformation by providing investigators, clinicians and innovators a unique platform to share their experiences with a combination of traditional scientific reporting formats and also novel formats like vignettes, use cases and immersive experiences using video articles."

A digital-only peer-reviewed journal, the publication promises to present scientific information in a variety of formats, including case studies, "implementation examples," and "disruptive methods."

Among the subjects to be covered are AI and machine learning, telemedicine, electronic health records, "platform care," wearables, "innovation in research methodology in digital health," regulatory issues, ethics, health equity, and commercialization.