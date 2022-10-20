SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 20

Sponsored By

Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Mayo journal promises to be part of 'disruptive transformation' in medicine

The new medical journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, promises a hybrid of communication formats. The announcement coincided with a gathering of venture capital and healthcare start-up proprietors in downtown Rochester.

Mayo Clinic
The Mayo Clinic in downtown Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Paul John Scott
By Paul John Scott
October 20, 2022 05:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic continued this week to signal its belief that the future of medicine will utilize both big data and biotech.

It did so by announcing on Monday the creation of a new medical journal focused on digital health, and by playing host on Wednesday to a health care venture capital gathering in downtown Rochester.

"Today’s Investment in Healing Conference brought together key collaborators who are playing a pivotal role in the creation of a dynamic platform ecosystem," wrote Mayo Clinic President and CEO Dr. Gianrico Faruggia in a mid-afternoon Tweet. He linked the message to a website for the clinic's Department of Business Development.

It was preceded by a Tweet earlier in the afternoon from Mary Grove, managing partner at Bread and Butter Ventures, a Minnesota-based "early stage VC firm" that lists health tech as one of its three primary areas of focus.

"(Destination Medical Center Executive Director Patrick Seeb) welcoming leaders from around the world to Rochester & Destination Medical Center at Mayo Clinic's Investing in Healing Conference," she wrote. "Incredible group of health care leaders, investors and innovators under one roof!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic did not reply to a request for additional information about the event in time for this article.

The new medical journal will be called Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health. It will be helmed by Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, M.D. , co-director of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cardiology and chair of the Division of Preventive Cardiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, according to a press release dated Oct. 17.

"We know it is a matter of time that we will be practicing medicine in an entirely different way," Lopez-Jimenez said in a statement, "thanks to the use of mobile technology, smart electronic medical records, platform care, artificial intelligence and many other advances in digital health."

"My vision for Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health is to be part of this disruptive transformation by providing investigators, clinicians and innovators a unique platform to share their experiences with a combination of traditional scientific reporting formats and also novel formats like vignettes, use cases and immersive experiences using video articles."

A digital-only peer-reviewed journal, the publication promises to present scientific information in a variety of formats, including case studies, "implementation examples," and "disruptive methods."

Among the subjects to be covered are AI and machine learning, telemedicine, electronic health records, "platform care," wearables, "innovation in research methodology in digital health," regulatory issues, ethics, health equity, and commercialization.

More from NewsMD
Leah's fabulous frittata recipe
NewsMD
Boost veggie intake with this easy and delicious frittata recipe
Want a quick and tasty way to work more vegetables into your diet and clear out your fridge at the same time? Try this fast frittata recipe. Viv Williams has details in this episode of "Health Fusion."
October 20, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
NewsMD
Adding more gardens and green spaces may help shrink the lifespan gap between rich and poor areas
October 19, 2022 06:00 AM
NewsMD
Ticks are not just fair weather pests. Some are active in fall waiting to take a bite out of you or your pet
October 18, 2022 09:00 AM
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic Q & A: Understanding what blue light is and ways to reduce eyestrain
October 18, 2022 07:30 AM
NewsMD
Hearing aids now available on store shelves for reduced prices
October 17, 2022 05:16 PM

Related Topics: NEWSMDROCHESTERMAYO CLINIC
Paul John Scott
By Paul John Scott
Paul John Scott is the health reporter for NewsMD and the Rochester Post Bulletin. He is a novelist and was an award-winning magazine journalist for 15 years prior to joining the FNS in 2019.
What to read next
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic tops off its new futuristic research building in downtown Rochester
Mayo Clinic executives and city officials signed the final steel beam of the under-construction Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday. The new 11-story research center is being built on the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
October 17, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Pneumeric Capnospot
NewsMD
Rochester startup's device takes the guesswork out of common medical procedure
Dr. John Aho and Sasha Gentling's startup company, Pneumeric, based in Rochester, has a simple solution to improve how medical teams treat patients' emergency condition of pneumothorax brought on by a collapsed lung.
October 17, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
091422.N.BP.MENTALHEALTH - LEAD.jpg
NewsMD
'No symptom is too small': Mental health resources for college students adjusting back to school
College students have unique risk factors for mental health, which is why it’s all the more important to normalize the conversation and become familiar with the resources that are available to help.
October 16, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
pexels-gustavo-fring-4173239.jpg
NewsMD
The hardest word: Study finds doctors, families avoid saying 'death'
A new study of communications between doctors and parents of critically ill infants found that references to death or dying skirted the words themselves 92% of the time. Families mostly used colloquialisms for death, researchers learned, while doctors mostly used medical jargon.
October 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott