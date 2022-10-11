We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 11

Sponsored By

Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Not ready to go under the knife for a knee replacement? Other options to consider

Many people suffer from pain due to wear-and-tear arthritis. In this episode of "Health Fusion," Viv Williams talks to a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon about osteoarthritis of the knee and options to consider if you're not ready for surgery.

Knee arthritis can cause pain
October 12th is World Arthritis Day. If you have wear and tear arthritis in your knees but aren't ready for surgery, there may be options to help relieve pain in the meantime.
Viv Williams / Post Bulletin
Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
October 11, 2022 05:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Osteoarthritis is very common. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website notes that 32.5 million adults in the United States have it. And many of those people suffering from this form of wear-and-tear arthritis have it in their knees.

When the pain and immobility disrupt your life too much, you might need knee replacement. But there are ways to help reduce the pain and potentially prolong the need for surgery.

"All of these nonoperative measures are designed to hopefully help the pain a bit," says Dr. Michael Stuart , a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon and the chief medical and safety officer for USA Hockey. "But let's face it, they're not going to cure the problem."

And they're likely just temporary. Even though there's no way to be sure nonoperative options will work, they may be worth a try. Dr. Stuart says he recommends people start with the safest, simplest and least painful management strategy.

Nonoperative pain management strategies for knee osteoarthritis include these:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Weight loss, activity modification and physical therapy
  • Reducing inflammation with short-term non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications that can be given orally or topically
  • Injections, such as cortisone
  • Orthobiologics

"There is the field that we call orthobiologics," says Stuart. "That's where we can take a patient's own blood, just as if you were having a laboratory test. That blood is then put in a centrifuge and it's spun down to separate the cells from plasma. Plasma is very rich in concentrated platelets. That platelet-rich plasma is injected directly into the knee joint. Often times, it's a very effective way of improving arthritis pain."
This method is also temporary and it may not work for everyone.

Dr. Stuart says that if you're not ready to go under the knife for knee replacement surgery, you may want to consider these other options.

Health_Fusion-1400x1400.jpg

Follow the  Health Fusion podcast on  Apple,   Spotify and  Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at  vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.

MORE HEALTH FUSION:
Dahlias after a hard frost
NewsMD
You can learn a lot from a garden devastated by a killing frost
Every year, the first hard frost can trash an entire flower garden and take the gardener's attitude down with it. In this "Health Fusion" column, Viv Williams shares what she learned from her freezer-burned plants and a resilience expert about moving on and enhancing optimism.
October 11, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
NewsMD
Easy, aromatic and healthy homemade applesauce that's not just for kids
October 07, 2022 02:46 PM
NewsMD
How to help your teen get more sleep
October 05, 2022 08:31 AM
NewsMD
Resilience is not just about inner strength. It's also about your connection to others
October 05, 2022 05:30 AM

Related Topics: HEALTH FUSIONHEALTH FUSION VIDEONEWSMDHEALTH
Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
Viv Williams hosts the NewsMD podcast and column, "Health Fusion." She is an Emmy (and other) award-winning health and medical reporter whose stories have run on TV, digital and newspaper outlets nationwide. Viv is passionate about boosting people's health and happiness by helping them access credible, reliable and research-based health information from top experts. She regularly interviews experts and patients from leading medical institutions, such as Mayo Clinic.
What to read next
092920.N.RPB.PROTON.RADIATION.03002.jpg
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic receives $100 million donation to construct new building, expand proton therapy capacity
The donation establishes the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Building where patients will receive proton therapy treatments for cancer starting in 2026.
October 10, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
74fcd4433023489267568bcd0ceb093b.jpg
NewsMD
How it feels to be a Mayo patient who is blind -- in the words of a Mayo student
In a first-person essay published by the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, Charlotte Brown, a Mayo Clinic graduate student who is blind, describes a demorializing morning seeking care at the world-reknowned medical center -- the kind of experience that could happen at any medical center. The article outlines a framework for training of staff in healthier interactions with the visually impaired.
October 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic Q & A: What causes sinusitis and how is it treated?
Answers to home treatments and prescription treatments for sinusitis.
October 08, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
JeffWhite_02.jpg
NewsMD
Mental health crisis teams aren't just for cities anymore
For years, many cities have sent social workers, medics, trained outreach workers, or mental health professionals to calls that previously were handled by police officers. But crisis response teams have been slower to catch on in rural areas even though mental illness is just as prevalent there. That’s partly because those areas are bigger and have fewer mental health professionals than cities do, said Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
October 08, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Tony Leys and Arielle Zionts / Kaiser Health News