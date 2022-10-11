Not ready to go under the knife for a knee replacement? Other options to consider

ROCHESTER — Osteoarthritis is very common. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website notes that 32.5 million adults in the United States have it. And many of those people suffering from this form of wear-and-tear arthritis have it in their knees.

When the pain and immobility disrupt your life too much, you might need knee replacement. But there are ways to help reduce the pain and potentially prolong the need for surgery.

"All of these nonoperative measures are designed to hopefully help the pain a bit," says Dr. Michael Stuart , a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon and the chief medical and safety officer for USA Hockey. "But let's face it, they're not going to cure the problem."

And they're likely just temporary. Even though there's no way to be sure nonoperative options will work, they may be worth a try. Dr. Stuart says he recommends people start with the safest, simplest and least painful management strategy.

Nonoperative pain management strategies for knee osteoarthritis include these:



Weight loss, activity modification and physical therapy

Reducing inflammation with short-term non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications that can be given orally or topically

Injections, such as cortisone

Orthobiologics

"There is the field that we call orthobiologics," says Stuart. "That's where we can take a patient's own blood, just as if you were having a laboratory test. That blood is then put in a centrifuge and it's spun down to separate the cells from plasma. Plasma is very rich in concentrated platelets. That platelet-rich plasma is injected directly into the knee joint. Often times, it's a very effective way of improving arthritis pain."

This method is also temporary and it may not work for everyone.

Dr. Stuart says that if you're not ready to go under the knife for knee replacement surgery, you may want to consider these other options.

