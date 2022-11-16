Olmsted County releases 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment

ROCHESTER — Mental health, drug use and access to care were identified as priority issues in Olmsted County's 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment .

This year's assessment is the fourth report since 2013 from a collaborative effort between Olmsted County Public Health Services, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center.

The 2022 assessment shares comprehensive data and information about the health and well-being of Olmsted County residents and continues to affirm that the health status of Olmsted County is positive and compares favorably to state and national health indicators.

However, it also shows disparities still exist for many residents, with the three priority issues rising to the top of local concerns.

"Nearly every Olmsted County resident is touched by one or more of these issues with our vulnerable populations often bearing a disproportionate burden," Olmsted County Public Health Director Denise Daniels said in a statement announcing the release of the assessment. "We are looking forward to collaborating with our partners to address these health issues.”

The online format for the 2022 CHNA report is interactive and available at tinyurl.com/2yjj9f77 . It includes all the collected data and tools to help navigate the report.

Users can choose to turn different data points on or off. For example, some graphs have race and ethnicity data where a user can look at each racial group individually. The tool also allows people to zoom in on graphs and see detailed information while hovering over data points.

"The 2022 CHNA is the first time an interactive online platform is being used to share the data," OMC President Dr. James Hoffman said. "We are thrilled to share this innovation with our community."

With the key priorities identified, Mayo Clinic pediatrician Brian Lynch said the next steps will be for the collaborating partners to develop strategies to address the concerns.