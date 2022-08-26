Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
One case of monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County

More than 16,000 have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the U.S. since its outbreak.

Monkeypox graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
August 26, 2022 10:02 AM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County Public Health official confirmed Friday morning that an individual in the county has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Emma Diercks, Olmsted County Public Health communications specialist, said there has been one confirmed case of monkeypox and more information would be forthcoming.

Monkeybox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, The monkeypox virus usually affects rodents, such as rats or mice, or nonhuman primates. But it can occur in people.

There have been 16,926 cases have been diagnosed in the U.S. as of Aug. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been no deaths. As of Friday, Aug. 26, 108 cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in Minnesota with the majority concentrated in Hennepin County with 79 cases.

The Post Bulletin will update this story throughout the day.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHROCHESTERHEALTH
