One case of monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County Public Health official confirmed Friday morning that an individual in the county has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Emma Diercks, Olmsted County Public Health communications specialist, said there has been one confirmed case of monkeypox and more information would be forthcoming.

Monkeybox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus, The monkeypox virus usually affects rodents, such as rats or mice, or nonhuman primates. But it can occur in people.

There have been 16,926 cases have been diagnosed in the U.S. as of Aug. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been no deaths. As of Friday, Aug. 26, 108 cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in Minnesota with the majority concentrated in Hennepin County with 79 cases.

