Monday, November 14
One thing to keep off your plate on Thanksgiving: Too much

Hy-Vee dietician has tips on how to stay awake to savor an indulgent holiday.

Turkey dinner
A traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 14, 2022 09:43 AM
ROCHESTER — It's not the turkey that makes you nap after Thanksgiving dinner. It's the tradition of stuffing yourself like a turkey.

For maximum health and wellness on Thanksgiving Day, there’s only one thing dietitians recommend not putting on your plate: oversized helpings.

April Graff, a dietitian with Hy-Vee doesn’t recommend skipping any favorites. “I would never recommend anyone eliminate a meal or recipe people like,” Graff said.

Sharing familiar favorites is an important part of overall health and wellness, she added. “Food is an important part of our gatherings and relationships,” Graff said.

But between alcoholic beverages, which themselves are a sedative, and too much food, people partaking in the Thanksgiving feast will have plenty of reasons to take that late afternoon nap that have nothing to do with the dreaded tryptophan.

Graff said a plate should be about equal parts carbs and sugar, lean protein (likely turkey) and one third fresh vegetables. Emphasis on fresh. The dish featuring string beans, cream soup topped with onion rings? That's not part of the "fresh" category.

“Think of dishes like those as more of a condiment,” Graff said.

Putting vegetable dishes on the plate first or the front of a buffet line helps ensure those dishes aren’t an afterthought, she added.

Studies show people take larger portions of food from the first options they see, Graff said.

Portion size is key to keep from overdoing it and staying awake, she added.

“Portion size is simple but effective,” Graff said.

Contrary to popular belief, a chemical tryptophan in turkey isn’t to blame for unintended naps on Thanksgiving. However, turkey contains no more of the chemical than other cooked poultry and red meat, and foods such as chocolate, dates, seeds and others.

“Yes, tryptophan can slow our bodies down a bit,” Graff said. “Really, it’s the big swing in blood sugar that causes that drowsiness.”

High-sugar and high-carbohydrate foods contribute to that swing, Graff said.

“Many of the foods we love and enjoy for the holiday are very indulgent,” she said.

Dehydration and alcohol can also contribute along with early sunsets and a warm house.

“It’s a quadruple whammy,” Graff said. “It’s a minor miracle any of us stay awake.”

For people who want to stay awake and enjoy Thanksgiving evening, Graff recommends controlling portion sizes to minimize the major swing in blood sugar and drinking water in between alcoholic beverages.

Eating slower and smaller portions also helps people savor their food, making them less likely to overeat, Graff said.

“By taking a smaller portion size and slowing down and enjoying the pie, you can have your cake and eat it too — literally.”

