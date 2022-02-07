Pediatric patients can now have 2 designated visitors

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic has eased visitor restrictions for its hospitalized pediatric patients on Monday.

The number of visitors is now two designated visitors per patient who is 18 or younger.

Visitors must be at least 16 years old and are allowed to visit at any time for the duration of the child's hospitalization, including overnight. A responsible adult must accompany all visitors younger than 18.

Mayo Clinic implemented stricter hospital visitor guidelines on Jan. 3, as a local and nationwide COVID-19 surge began to emerge.

Since then, one consistent visitor per patient has been allowed for all daytime visits, emergency department visits and surgeries or procedures.

While the number of visitors in a pediatric patient's room could be reduced because of medical procedures, increasing the number of potential visitors to two provides more flexibility for Mayo Clinic’s youngest patients.

The change comes as Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 forecast indicates the number of daily new cases in Olmsted County is falling from a high of approximately 595 average daily cases near the end of January.

The latest forecast estimates Monday's daily average of new cases is 330.

The easing of restrictions doesn’t eliminate the need for designated visitors to be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness or communicable infection, and Mayo Clinic’s announcement of the policy change said safety remains its primary focus.

To protect the safety of staff, patients and visitors, Mayo Clinic will continue to:

