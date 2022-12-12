SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 12
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester dentist's $2.75 million investment means his clinic will have more space in 2023

Dr. Matt Penz, with his wife, Kate Penz, recently paid $2.75 million to buy the Uptown on Second complex at 2560 Second St. SW. They plan to move their nearby clinic into a larger spot there in 2023.

20221209_151110.jpg
Dr. Matt Penz with his wife Kate Penz, recent paid $2.75 million to buy the Uptown on Second complex at 2560 Second St. SW. They plan to move their nearby clinic into a larger spot there in 2023.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 12, 2022 01:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – Following a $2.75 million investment, a growing Med City dental clinic plans to move less than 2,000 feet to open even wider in a much larger space in 2023.

Six years ago, Dr. Matt Penz, with his wife, Kate Penz, took a leap and opened Penz Dental Care in his hometown. They moved into Suite 110 in the Uptown Square building at 2001 Second St. SW. The office was previously occupied by Southwest Family Dental Center.

“When we first started this office, it was a blank slate. I had no idea if it was going to make it,” said Dr. Penz.

After starting with just two staffers to support Dr. Penz, Penz Dental Care has grown to 10 employees, including three dentists . While adding more employees to care for a growing number of patients is a positive, it also means packing more people into a 2,000-square-foot office.

“We're bumping shoulders more than a little bit now,” he said. “Now we have the providers, but we don’t have enough space.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That spurred the Penzes to look for a new spot. That led to their $2.75 million purchase of the three-year-old commercial complex called Uptown on Second at 2560 Second St. SW on Dec. 2, 2022. Besides being close to the current Penz Dental office, the building is next to the Primrose School of Rochester daycare center and across the street from a Mayo Clinic employee parking lot.

The commercial center, which features a rooftop parking lot, was built in 2019 by a pair of investors that included Rochester business leader Jay Maier. Construction required extensive earth moving and the installation of a large retaining wall. They sold the property under the corporate name of JR 2nd Street LLC.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $1.54 million for 2022-2023.

The plan is to move Penz Dental into a 3,500-square-foot spot on the east side of the complex by next summer. They hope to start construction in February. Dr. Penz plans to have nine exam rooms in the new space compared to four in the current spot.

Interventional Orthopedic Solutions will remain as a tenant. In addition to IOS and the future Penz Dental office, there is 1,500 square feet available for a third tenant.

“We're going to be able to tailor how patients perceive the appointments and their experience within the office. We're going to be able to curate the sights, the sounds, the smells by designing what the exam rooms look like and the patient flow,” Penz said. “It will be very patient-focused. Not only are we trying to provide the best dental care, but also the best customer service and experience, because not everyone loves coming to the dentist.”

Once Penz Dental transitions into the new location, he expects to add more employees to the team.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Local Event
Local
Learn about human trafficking in Rochester panel discussion on Jan. 14
Public health and safety professionals as well as survivors will share resources navigating risky and unsafe situations, and support systems available in Rochester.
December 12, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Todd Allyn McIntyre
Local
Rochester man suing police officer is himself arrested for domestic assault
After claiming an officer used excessive force against him, he now stands accused of slamming his wife's head into the ground, punching her and telling her he would kill her.
December 12, 2022 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Alexia Raquel Juarez
Local
Rochester woman charged for ramming husband's car during chase; hitting woman's vehicle with a tire iron
A woman tracked her husband to Austin using the Tesla app and repeatedly rammed his vehicle during a car chase while he was with another woman. The pair are reportedly going through a separation.
December 12, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 12, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports