RSV cases among children, older adults on the rise in Minnesota

FARGO — Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the rise in Minnesota and North Dakota, with hospitals reporting an increase in hospitalizations especially among young children and older adults who have severe respiratory illnesses.

RSV spreads through respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, or through direct contact with a contaminated surface, the North Dakota Health and Human Services reported in a news release. The Department of Health and Human Services is recommending broader testing measures to help limit the spread of RSV.

The most common symptoms of RSV include runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing, but the virus can also cause severe infections such as bronchiolitis, inflammation of small airways of the lung, and infection of the lungs or pneumonia.

Infants, young children and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection, according to North Dakota Health and Human Services.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Oct. 22 that RSV cases among children in the Twin Cities nearly tripled over the last four weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

RSV is the most common cause of these conditions in children under one year old in the U.S.

Some babies are at higher risk for severe RSV and should obtain a prescription for palivizumab. Eligible babies include: infants who are born prematurely, babies with certain lung issues or heart issues and other babies with high-risk conditions, according to North Dakota Health and Human Services.

To help prevent RSV infection, people should:



Avoid close contact with sick people

Avoid taking a baby into large crowds

Avoid smoking around a baby

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching face with unwashed hands

Clean and sanitize surfaces, including toys

If possible, limit time babies spend in child care centers

Stay up to date on routine immunizations

RSV infections occur primarily in the fall and winter, and lead to an annual average of approximately 58,000 hospitalizations with 100 to 500 deaths among children younger than 5. Another average of 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths occur among adults 65 or older, according to North Dakota Health and Human Services.