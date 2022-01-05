See the latest COVID-19 numbers for SE Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
The Minnesota Department of Health updates numbers weekdays at 11 a.m., with data current as of 4 a.m. the previous business day.
The attorney general said he was grateful to be vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.
Health Variant: omicron, natural immunity and the difficulty of hatching a global scientific conspiracy
In the latest episode of "The Health Variant" podcast, host and NewsMD Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg talks with immunologist Dr. Marc K. Jenkins at the University of Minnesota. Jenkins discusses what we know and don't know about the omicron variant, explains about why it's not so easy to know if you have the natural immunity you need to fight off COVID-19 (but could in the foreseeable future), and details what happened to the hopes for herd immunity.
