Southeast Minnesota continues to see lower interest in COVID vaccinations

DODGE COUNTY — While the state of Minnesota might have surpassed the 70% goal for COVID-19 vaccinations, in Southeast Minnesota that goal hasn't been reached.

"There’s always a target," said Amy Evans, director of public health in Dodge County. "Gov. Walz had set 70% as a target for the state. If we get to 70%, we’re not going to just stop."

Right now, Dodge County has 68.5% of its residents age 5 and older who have been vaccinated, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

But the county is still looking for those unvaccinated individuals to try to get them in for their COVID-19 shots.

"I know that there’s been outreach done to those individuals who are having some vaccine hesitancy," Evans said.

Dodge County is not alone.

On the opposite side of the region, in Winona County, Valerie Williams, the county's COVID-19 campaign coordinator, said the county's public health department is hosting at least two vaccination clinics a month, one in the city of Winona and one in an outlying community.

Williams said that since the height of the vaccination push last spring and summer, the demand for the shot has been slowly declining. The good news, however, is that the group that faces the biggest risk due to COVID — those age 65 and older — in Winona County have a 98.7% vaccination rate.

"It's a little over 100 people in that age group who have not been vaccinated," Williams said. "A big part of that is the result of our long-term care homes making an effort."

In fact, all but one of the counties in Southeast Minnesota has achieved a vaccination rate above 90% for its senior citizens. Mower County is the lowest, with only 88.5% being vaccinated.

Both counties point toward immigrant communities where education about the vaccines is difficult to deliver, and a lot of misinformation has been spread.

Williams said some misinformation includes the notion that the COVID vaccine is not good for pregnant women or that it can impact fertility in both sexes.

Another group that is dragging down the overall vaccination percentages is individuals between ages 18 and 49. Williams said that group represents the ones most likely to go to restaurants or the gym, so getting them vaccinated is important.

"We have done 'Get your first dose, get a $50 VISA gift card,'" Williams said. "People come in because they want to get the free money."

One of the benefits from the non-vaccination efforts to stop the spread of COVID — masks and social distancing, for example — has been a lower number of flu cases in 2021-22 compared to pre-COVID flu seasons, Williams said.

That said, plenty of people are still coming in to get both their flu and COVID shots or boosters.

Evans said most of the COVID shots being given out in Dodge County these days are booster shots, so getting an increase in the county's COVID vaccination totals is a slow process.

Right now, Dodge County is asking people to make an appointment to get a vaccination so health officials aren't opening new vials of vaccine without being able to use them. Furthermore, Evans said, most people in the county are getting vaccinated at their primary care physicians or through pharmacies, rather than calling on the county's public health department.

In the end, Evans said, while there will likely never be 100% vaccination in the county or the state, people are still coming in to get that first vaccine, which is a good sign.

"We’re still seeing a consistent number coming in and getting those vaccines and boosters," she said.