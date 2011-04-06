Students showcase work in poetry contest (video)

Richard Eberhart would have been 107 years old on Tuesday, so it was only fitting that words of poetry filled the air of the Eberhart Media Center at Austin High School.

Three finalists from each of the seven Austin public schools read their poems for the Eberhart Family Poetry Contest Tuesday evening in the media center, which was renamed in 2000 for Eberhart, a Pulitzer Prize winning poet who graduated from Austin High School in 1921.

The first-place winner from each school received a monetary prize from the Eberhart Family Endowment. Austin High School sophomore Taryn Sims won the high-school prize for the second year in a row; she also won as a fourth-grader.

Her poem "Holocaust Survivors" had a somber and meaningful message. It is about objects left behind: shoes, clothes, toys. She doesn't know anyone who died or survived the Holocaust, but it was a trip to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., in summer that inspired her to write her poem.

"It kind of hit me harder than anything else we visited," Sims said. "It just seems so horrific. I don't understand how people can forget.

"That was kind of my reasoning for writing this, to kind of get people to understand that this is something that you can't forget."

Sims has been writing poetry seriously since seventh grade. She enjoys writing about things or ideas that get people thinking: hard-hitting issues such as abortion, underage drinking and broken family life, to name a few.

"I want people to look at the world around them and stop being ignorant and pretend like these things don't happen," Sims said.

While Sims is a poetry contest veteran, Ellis Middle School eighth-grader Allison Braaten was a first-time entrant and first-time winner. Her teacher told her about the poetry contest in class, and Braaten didn't waste any time knocking out her prize-winning poem.

"I made this poem in five minutes in class," Braaten said.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade could each submit one poem for the competition. Volunteer judges chose finalists, then winners, who were announced at the end of the contest.

Eberhart's children started the poetry contest and the Eberhart Family Endowment to honor their father's legacy and inspire students to become poets. The first poetry contest was in 2005 to mark Eberhart's 101st birthday; he died in June that year.

"He loved to encourage those young poets," said the gifted and talented coordinator for the district, Amanda Bremner. "And so I think by having the Eberhart family support in this ... the children see it as a way to continue on their father's legacy, that they're able to continue to support and develop young poets as he was so passionate about when he was alive.

"It's great for our school students to be able to have that opportunity."

Eberhart won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1966 for his work of "Selected Poems: 1930-1965," won a National Book Award in 1977 for "Collected Poems: 1930-1976" and was a professor of English and poet-in-residence at Dartmouth College.