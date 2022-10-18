We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Tuesday, October 18

Ticks are not just fair weather pests. Some are active in fall waiting to take a bite out of you or your pet

Most of Minnesota has seen temperatures drop below freezing. While that may mean the end of the growing season, it is not the end of tick season. Viv Williams has info on how you can protect your family, pets and yourself from tick bites.

Blacklegged ticks can carry multiple diseases, including Lyme.
Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
October 18, 2022
ROCHESTER — As Halloween approaches and scary decorations begin to appear outside people's homes, I'm compelled to warn you about another monster that's possibly lurking nearby in the fallen leaves and brush. The very mean and nasty black-legged tick.

All joking aside, adult black-legged ticks are active during the fall in our area, can survive a freeze and can transmit disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website notes that black-legged ticks may carry bacteria or viruses that cause several diseases, including Lyme disease, Powassan disease, babesiosis and anaplasmosis.

"The deer tick, otherwise known as the black-legged tick, spreads Lyme disease and has expanded its territories," says Dr. Bobbi Pritt, director of the Clinical Parasitology Laboratory in Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology. "It's in many more counties than before."

The CDC website includes information about how, in spring, ticks in the nymph phase are out in abundance and are very small in size. This makes them tricky to see. But in autumn, ticks are usually adults and bigger in size, making them easier to spot. That's important because Dr. Pritt says that a tick must be attached to an animal or human for more than 24 hours before pathogens that carry disease are transmitted. The bigger the tick, the more likely you are to see it and remove it before transmission occurs.

"In general it's the smaller ones that tend to transmit more pathogens — germs, harmful bacteria, viruses and parasites," says Pritt. "But I find size to not always be the best differentiator. So if you have a tick of any size that's been attached for 24 or more hours and you live in an area where there's a lot of tick-borne diseases, it's probably worth going to your health care provider to see if additional steps are necessary."

Additional steps include antibiotics for confirmed cases of Lyme disease.

How do ticks find their way onto human or pet prey? No matter the season, whether it's spring, summer or fall, they hang out and wait.

"Ticks do not jump and they do not fly," says Pritt. "They exhibit a behavior called 'questing.' They crawl up vegetation and when people or animals walk by and brush against them, they grab on."

Pritt says that's why simple measures, such as staying away from the edge of a path where tall grasses are, using tick repellent and wearing protective clothing, can help you avoid ticks and their bites.

If, during the fall months, you do find a tick attached to you, Pritt suggests the following for removal:

  • Using fine-tipped tweezers, grasp the tick where it's attached to your skin. Then, without twisting, pull it out. Do not try to burn it or use petroleum jelly to smother it.
  • Place tick in a baggie if you intend to see your health care provider.
  • Wash the area.

The same holds true for your pets, as they can contract Lyme disease and other illnesses from ticks. Prevent their exposure to potential tick bites by talking to your veterinarian to find a safe tick and flea repellent. And be sure to check your pets for ticks after spending time outside, especially if your pet has been romping around in the woods, tall grass, brush or leaves.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports that many ticks will not survive the winter. But some do and may even become active on a warm winter day. The best way for you to stop ticks from biting you during any season is to avoid them, use bug spray that works on ticks and wear protective clothing.

Follow the  Health Fusion podcast on  Apple,   Spotify and  Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at  vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.

Viv Williams
Opinion by Viv Williams
Viv Williams hosts the NewsMD podcast and column, "Health Fusion." She is an Emmy (and other) award-winning health and medical reporter whose stories have run on TV, digital and newspaper outlets nationwide. Viv is passionate about boosting people's health and happiness by helping them access credible, reliable and research-based health information from top experts. She regularly interviews experts and patients from leading medical institutions, such as Mayo Clinic.
