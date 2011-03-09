USDA sharpshooters say CWD task is far from glamorous

ORONOCO — Being a sharpshooter for the U.S. Department of Agriculture is often cold, boring and physically demanding.

It isn't fun.

"The public thinks you're going to deer camp every week, but it's 180 degrees from that," John Hart said Tuesday as he walked up a snowy hillside to check a baiting site near Oronoco. He's leading the team that has been hired to shoot about 600 deer which will be tested for chronic wasting disease.

Much of the corn that was placed there earlier was gone, and the site was covered with deer tracks and droppings. "It looks like they've been working this pretty good," said Hart, district supervisor for the USDA's Wildlife Services division.

Hart usually works in Grand Rapids, Minn. dealing with wolves, but when CWD was found in a deer shot near Pine Island last fall, his sharpshooters were called on to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's more work to being a sharpshooter than just pulling a trigger. They must meet landowners and get permission to put out bait, haul 50-pound bags of corn to the baiting sites, and build camouflaged blinds. They have to get into the blind before dusk and then wait for deer to come.

The shooters use thermal-imaging scopes and before taking a shot, verify that no other animals or people are around. The .308 caliber rifles they use have noise suppressors and they aim to shoot deer in the neck. The goal is a quick, efficient, humane kill, Hart said.

If a deer is tested and found negative for CWD, it is given to the landowner. If the landowner doesn't want the deer, it is given to a person who has signed up to take it, Hart said. The sharpshooters use solid copper bullets so there is no lead in the meat.

If a deer is shot early in the night, the shooters drag it away from the bait and field dress it, often in the dark. They use snowmobiles to take the deer from the bait sites.

This shoot is a challenge because nearly all the land is private, and there are a lot of homes in the area. People have been cooperative and polite;even if they don't want shooters on their land, they have been polite.

Hart's team hopes to complete its task by the end of March.

On Tuesday, a sharpshooter went into the blind Hart had earlier re-baited. Overnight, five more deer were eliminated.