Where can kids 6 months to 4 years can get vaccinated in Rochester?

ROCHESTER — This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency authorization of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children from the ages of 6-months to 4-years-old.

Vaccination clinics across the country are now receiving more supply of these vaccines to help meet the demand of the millions of children that now qualify to receive them.

“There are 416 sites across the state providing vaccines for this age group, including medical systems, pediatric offices, pharmacies, and clinics,” said Garry Bowman, Minnesota Department of Health communications officer. “We expect those providers who ordered vaccines either through the state or directly from the federal government to have their initial shipments in now or very soon.”

In Rochester, common vaccination spots such as Hy-Vee and Walgreens pharmacies as well as pediatric offices are opening up appointments beginning tomorrow, June 25, 2022, for children of this age group to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Rochester currently has 15 pharmacies administering COVID-19 vaccinations within the city limits, all of which will begin providing vaccines for this new age group cohort.

Olmsted Medical Center will be hosting a vaccination clinic Saturday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at their northwest Rochester clinic. All appointments must be scheduled through OMC’s website or by calling their offices at 507-292-7300 to secure an appointment for children ages 6 months to 4 years old to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Hy-Vee pharmacies in select locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines for those younger than 5 years, the pharmacies in Rochester are not offering the vaccines at this time for that age group.

Additional locations in Rochester where kids can get COVID-19 vaccines include Cub Foods Pharmacy, Rochester Community Pharmacy, CVS, Mayo Clinic (patients only), and Sam’s Club Pharmacy.

The Minnesota Department of Health has only opened one clinic location for children in this age group to get appointments for the COVID-19 vaccines at the Mall of America. As of now, this will be the only state-run vaccination clinic for Minnesotans to go to for public access, Bowman said.

“Pediatrics really have the expertise in dealing with this age group. Of course it’s different than dealing with adults, as you can imagine, when you're talking about 6 months old to under 5 (years old) getting shots of any kind. Their expertise and caring for this age group is why this is a provider-led effort with COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Bowman.

With no state-run vaccination sites available for children in Southeast Minnesota, residents of Rochester and surrounding towns will have to go to their local pharmacies to have their children receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.