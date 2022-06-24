SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
NewsMD
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Where can kids 6 months to 4 years can get vaccinated in Rochester?

Vaccination clinics across the country are now receiving more supply of these vaccines to help meet the demand of the millions of children that now qualify to receive them.

COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine
Image by torstensimon from Pixabay
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
June 24, 2022 01:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency authorization of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children from the ages of 6-months to 4-years-old.

Vaccination clinics across the country are now receiving more supply of these vaccines to help meet the demand of the millions of children that now qualify to receive them.

Also Read
Fatal Motorcycle vs. Passenger Vehicle Crash
Local
16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Thursday crash identified
Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Rochester police and fire were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Circle Drive and Northern Valley Drive Northeast.
June 24, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kombucha PB.jpg
Members Only
Business
Cowabunga - A wave of Med City kombucha might be on the way
Matt Jewison, who owns Rochester’s two Anytime Fitness locations, has filed plans with the city of Rochester to start a commercial kombucha brewing company to make the fermented tea drink with probiotics and antioxidants to sell locally in coffee shops, restaurants and breweries.
June 24, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Drone - Soldiers Field Park (copy)
Local
Community input sought for Silver Lake and Soldiers Memorial Field park planning efforts
Online surveys seek comment on proposed options for future of two Rochester city parks.
June 24, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

“There are 416 sites across the state providing vaccines for this age group, including medical systems, pediatric offices, pharmacies, and clinics,” said Garry Bowman, Minnesota Department of Health communications officer. “We expect those providers who ordered vaccines either through the state or directly from the federal government to have their initial shipments in now or very soon.”

In Rochester, common vaccination spots such as Hy-Vee and Walgreens pharmacies as well as pediatric offices are opening up appointments beginning tomorrow, June 25, 2022, for children of this age group to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Rochester currently has 15 pharmacies administering COVID-19 vaccinations within the city limits, all of which will begin providing vaccines for this new age group cohort.

Olmsted Medical Center will be hosting a vaccination clinic Saturday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at their northwest Rochester clinic. All appointments must be scheduled through OMC’s website or by calling their offices at 507-292-7300 to secure an appointment for children ages 6 months to 4 years old to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Hy-Vee pharmacies in select locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines for those younger than 5 years, the pharmacies in Rochester are not offering the vaccines at this time for that age group.

Additional locations in Rochester where kids can get COVID-19 vaccines include Cub Foods Pharmacy, Rochester Community Pharmacy, CVS, Mayo Clinic (patients only), and Sam’s Club Pharmacy.

The Minnesota Department of Health has only opened one clinic location for children in this age group to get appointments for the COVID-19 vaccines at the Mall of America. As of now, this will be the only state-run vaccination clinic for Minnesotans to go to for public access, Bowman said.

“Pediatrics really have the expertise in dealing with this age group. Of course it’s different than dealing with adults, as you can imagine, when you're talking about 6 months old to under 5 (years old) getting shots of any kind. Their expertise and caring for this age group is why this is a provider-led effort with COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Bowman.

With no state-run vaccination sites available for children in Southeast Minnesota, residents of Rochester and surrounding towns will have to go to their local pharmacies to have their children receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERCOVID-19 VACCINE
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Shan Stephen Fiorenza
Local
Former RCTC football player facing new assault charges after brandishing gun in downtown Rochester
Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, is accused of brandishing a gun during a verbal confrontation in downtown Rochester early Friday morning. He is also facing assault charges in a separate incident where he is accused of beating the coach of a rival football team.
June 24, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
COVID cases page.png
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for Southeast Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
June 24, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4506109.jpg
NewsMD
Opioids don't work. A new book explores what's next
Acute and chronic pain are unrelated and must be treated as such, says author of new book on the complexity of chronic pain and the need for a multispecialty, non-opioid model of chronic pain treatment.
June 24, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott
The Planned Parenthood health care clinic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
NewsMD
Abortion illegal in South Dakota due to Supreme Court ruling; special session of Legislature planned
South Dakota is one of 13 states with what's known as a trigger law, meaning the state enacts an abortion ban under its own authority when the Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
June 24, 2022 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg