Who shot Nick? A medical mystery solved at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER — Have you ever experienced an event that made you think that there was definitely someone from somewhere else looking after you — watching over you in a time of great need?

That's what Nick and Kendra Leibold believe happened when, by chance, a neighbor found Nick Leibold lying motionless next to a tractor in a farm field.

"When our neighbor found him, it looked like Nick had been shot," Kendra said. "Outwardly, he didn't seem to have any injuries. It just looked like a small hole on the back of his shirt where some blood was coming through. That's all you could see."

Moments after they got the 911 call, a team of first responders arrived on the scene. Soon afterwards, Nick was in an ambulance en route to a local hospital, where experts requested help from Mayo Clinic because the rural hospital did not have everything needed to save Nick.

Nick and Kendra say innovations on board the emergency helicopter Mayo One, were one of the reasons Nick is alive today. But they also say there are many people and things that helped solve the mystery of what happened to Nick and kept him alive. That includes a mysterious stranger who arrived on the scene to help, never to be seen or heard from again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Magazine A hospital, at 130 mph. Each Mayo One helicopter—and there are now four of them—carries a ventilator, IV fluids, 70 medications, various blood products, a handheld blood analysis lab, and, sometimes, an isolette for preemies.

Was Nick shot on his tractor? What really happened? What was on board Mayo One that kept Nick alive until a trauma surgery team could operate? And who was the kind stranger?

Listen to the podcast to find out.

To see pictures of Nick and Kendra Leibold, their farm, Mayo One and other images, click the link to the gallery below.

1 / 6: Nick and Kendra Leibold. 2 / 6: Nick Leibold on a tractor in 2011. 3 / 6: Nick and Kendra Leibold. 4 / 6: Nick Leibold holds the piece of wire that ripped through his body, causing multiple internal injuries. 5 / 6: Nick Leibold stands with Mayo One flight crew. 6 / 6: Nick Leibold drives a tractor on his Iowa farm.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.