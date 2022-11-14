Winona Health hosting men's health happy hour event Nov. 28

WINONA — Men age 21 and older can have a drink and have their health questions answered by medical professionals at Winona Health's "A Drink with the Docs" event on Monday, Nov. 28 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The event, which will be held at Bub’s Brewing Company and Winona, is free to men 21 and older. Attendees will hear from physicians Matthew Broghammer, Colin Kennedy and Adam Fletcher as well as physician assistant Garrett Fooshee and psychiatric nurse practitioner Collin Coffield as they answer health questions from the audience.

In addition to alcoholic beverages available for purchase at Bub’s Brewing Company, the event will also feature complimentary appetizers and soft drinks.

While reservations are not required, attendees can submit questions and reserve their seats in advance through Winona Health's website.

