You can learn a lot from a garden devastated by a killing frost

ROCHESTER — Last week, despite our attempts to cover and save the 300-plus dahlias that were blooming in full glory in our yard, a heavy frost descended on this area and wiped them out. Entirely. Not one plant survived the brief dip in temperature, even though the forecast for the next two weeks looked to be perfect dahlia-friendly weather.

I was especially bummed for my husband. Dahlias are his thing and growing the flowers is truly a labor of love in our northern climate. To raise dahlias yearly in Minnesota, you have to dig the tubers up in the fall because they won't survive the cold of winter. So every season, after a couple of freezes, he digs them all up, separates them, washes them off, dries them, labels them and puts them to bed in a special blend of saw dust, peat and other stuff. Then in spring, he wakes the dahlias up, takes them out of storage and gets them ready to plant. The process takes a lot of time and patience.

So when our dahlia gardens transformed from fabulous to freeze-dried overnight, my heart sank for him.

"I hate to see this day happen," says my hubby Dave. "But this means it's now the start of the new season."

Then he winked, clapped his hands together and grabbed one of the zillion dahlia catalogs he has stacked on his desk to look for a few new varieties to add to next season's crop. Dave is an optimist. He's a living example of writer Alexander Pope's line from the poem, An Essay on Man , "Hope springs Eternal."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown, I interviewed an expert on optimism, because I thought that tips on how to be more optimistic might help people get through the ordeal. I learned that unbridled optimism is not a good thing. You also have to be realistic and truthful about what's happening in your life.

"I believe in pragmatic optimism and I believe in truth," says Dr. Amit Sood , the executive director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Wellbeing. "Optimism is your ability to zoom out and get passed the present chaos to look toward a better future."

He says optimism is about being able to think about your current situation in terms of how life will be when you're in a better space. And he says that with some work and practice, you can enhance your optimism skills by thinking about three things.

"The first is self care," says Sood. "We know from research that if you invest in physical health — if you eat healthy foods, if you exercise, if you invest in relationships — you start nurturing more hope."

Rescued blooms safe from the impending frost in October 2022. Viv Williams / Post Bulletin

The second, says Sood, is finding a sense of purpose or meaning that helps others in some way. Do some volunteering or grow some dahlias and deliver bouquets to people in a local assisted living facility.

The third is to embrace the idea that some sort of good, kind and positive force or faith — be it secular or sacred — exists.

There have been years, like this one, when watching the dahlias shrivel from a sudden hard frost isn't too hard. For us, it's been a pretty good year. But there have been other seasons when the event happens during a more difficult time, making it and everything harder to bear. That's when we need to remember that pragmatic optimism can help us see that the end of one thing allows for new growth and the potential for a fresh beginning.

Dahlia blooms rescued from Viv and Dave Williams' garden before the frost in October 2022. Viv Williams / Post Bulletin

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.