Your dog may know when you're stressed out by smelling your breath

ROCHESTER — Does your dog know when you're stressed out? A new study shows that dogs can tell when humans are going through psychological stress by smelling changes in their breath and sweat. And apparently, dogs are really good at doing this because the research shows they sniff out stress with an accuracy of 93.75%.

“The findings show that we, as humans, produce different smells through our sweat and breath when we are stressed and dogs can tell this apart from our smell when relaxed – even if it is someone they do not know," says Clara Wilson, a Ph.D. student in the School of Psychology at Queen’s University Belfast, UK.

Wilson and colleagues say that the body emits odors that contain chemical signals used for communication between members of the same species. Since dogs have such a keen sense of smell and have been used as psychological support for people with conditions such as anxiety and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), the researchers wondered if dogs might also be trained to respond to the chemical changes in humans.

They found that, yes, the dogs in their study can detect the odor produced by humans in response to stress.

And they say their findings could have applications to the training of anxiety and PTSD service dogs that are currently trained to respond predominantly to visual cues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google podcasts. For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.