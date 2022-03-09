NJCAA D3 national women's basketball tournament roundup: Prince George's downs Northland

Prince George’s (Largo, Md.) took off in the second and third quarters and beat Northland (East Grand Forks, Minn.) 56-48 in the first round of the NJCAA Division III women’s national basketball tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Rochester Regional Sports Center.

Prince George’s (18-5) is the No. 8 seed, while Northland (15-10) was seeded ninth.

The Owls were led by guard/forward Janiah Williams with 28 points. She hit 12-of-21 field-goal attempts, including 3-of-7 on 3-pointers. She also collected a massive 21 rebounds.

Vanessa Schwarmann added 12 points for the Owls, and Alicia Jones had 10. Northland got 10 points and 13 rebounds from Kasey Stegman.

Prince George’s outscored Northland 29-16 in the second and third quarters combined.

Prince George’s will next play No. 1 seed Owens at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday, March 9

FIRST ROUND

Prince George's 56, Northland 48

No. 5 Monroe-Bronx (21-7) vs. No. 12 North Country (19-4), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Minnesota West (17-12) vs. No. 10 CC of Rhode Island (16-6), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Rock Valley (18-11) vs. No. 11 Hostos (14-5), 6 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, March 10

No. 1 Owens (22-4) vs. No. 8 Prince George’s (18-5), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Rochester Community & Technical College (22-5) vs. No. 5 Monroe-Bronx/No. 12 North Country winner, 4 p.m.

No. 2 RCSI-Gloucester (24-2) vs. No. 7 Minnesota West/No. 10 CC of Rhode Island winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Onondaga (24-2) vs. No. 6 Rock Valley/No. 11 Hostos winner, 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 11

Upper half bracket winners, 5 p.m.

Lower half bracket winners, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.