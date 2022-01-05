Obits and Death Notices
Elonn Kay Harman, 71, of Rochester, passed away Saturday November 27, 2021, at her home. She was born November 2, 1950, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Donald and Jean (Benrud) Windhorst. She grew up in Zumbrota and graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1969. On December 5, 1980, she was united in marriage to Thomas Harman in Zumbrota.
Gerald “Jerry” Dubin of Rochester passed away peacefully at age 92 with his wife Doralee by his side.
Tom Duerre, 74, of Inver Grove Heights MN, died Monday, December 20, 2021 at his residence. Thomas Matthew Duerre was born April 3, 1947 in Waseca MN to Thomas and Edith (Welti) Duerre. When Tom was 14 the family moved to Rochester MN. He graduated from Lourdes High School in 1965. After graduation, Tom attended the University of Minnesota where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Economics. Tom worked at various jobs over the years. Tom enjoyed all sporting events, especially the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed helping out at various sporting events in the Minneapolis area. Tom is survived by his two brothers, Steve (Terry) Duerre of Cresco IA and Bill (Marlene) Duerre of White Bear Lake MN; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Duerre and Edith Duerre. Tom donated his body to the Mayo Clinic Body donation program; and burial will be at a later date.
Ramona (Radermacher) Digre, was born 1943 in Madison, MN to Leo and Amanda (Ruggenbuck) Radermacher. She graduated from Madison Public High School in 1961, having attended St Michaels grade school and an all girls private high school in Mankato, MN. Following graduation, she entered College of Saint Benedict, St Joseph, MN and completed a Fine Arts BA degree in Sociology and Social Work Sequence BA degree. She later went on to complete a Masters of Science Counseling degree, focusing on licensure in Substance Abuse at Winona State University.
Elaine Ruth Kreter, 94, passed away Monday January 3, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus.
Roberta “Bobbie” Marie Kondert, 78, Rochester, MN passed away unexpectedly in her home January 1, 2022.
Weston Gene Thompson beloved husband. father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Mary’s Campus surrounded by family. Wes was born on June 20, 1952, in Austin, Minnesota, to George and Jean (Bisbee) Thompson. He grew up in Austin and attended the Austin School System. In 1971, Wes entered the United States Army and was based in Germany. He began his career at St. Mary’s Hospital in 1982, shortly after that he received his Building Utilities Mechanic degree and throughout his career he continued his education to advance himself in his profession for 36 years. On October 22, 1993, he married Deb Rush. Wes loved all kinds of cars, especially classic cars and going to the races with his wife. In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, tinkering, carpentry, and his monthly lunches with friends. His love of travel led him and his wife in their motor home to places such as Nashville, the mountains in North and South Carolina and numerous campgrounds with family and friends at annual reunions. He looked forward to spending time celebrating the many birthdays of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Luella Ida Alma Koehler, 96, of Rochester, was called home to Heaven, Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center. She was blessed to have with continual visits from family for her last days on earth and her daughter was by her side to the very end.
LaVonne Elsie Hatting, 93, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her family, in her own home.
Charles Frank Fischer, 66, of Red Wing, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. He was born September 16, 1955 in Winona to Anthony and Lois (Drexel) Fischer. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1974. He went on to work with his father at F&D Supply. Later he worked as a custodian for the Goodhue School District. On May 17, 1980 he married Lynn Coulson and the couple raised two sons.
Scott Lewis Larsen, 61, of Mantorville passed away Thursday, December 30th, at his home surrounded by his family.
Roger Thomas Ormand, 91, passed away on December 30, 2021, in New Brighton, Minnesota. Roger was born on December 27, 1930, in Rochester, Minnesota, to parents Peter and Mildred (Thomas) Ormand.
JoAnn LaDean (Kneeskern) Miller, age 85, died peacefully Friday, December 31, 2021 at her home in Preston, Minnesota following a five-year battle with cancer.