Bernice Erickson

Bernice E. Erickson – Rochester

Bernice Eleanore Erickson, 92, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Spring Valley Care Center.

Bernice Elenore Erickson (Hamm) was born on April 9, 1929, in Clinton Township, IA to Jerry and Kate (Kennedy) Hamm. She married Lester C. Erickson June 6, 1947.

They lived in the Chatfield area until 1950 then Dover, MN. In 1959 they went back to Chatfield and bought the Town Tavern. Moved to Rochester in 1967 where they lived for 50 years while they raised their three sons, Larry, Jerry, and Brian.

She enjoyed reading, puzzles, drinking beer, watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up, and visiting with friends.

She is survived by her son Larry (Susan); daughters-in-law Claudia and Rochelle; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one brother Bart (Marilyn) Hamm. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, five brothers, husband, and sons.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Doering officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

