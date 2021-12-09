Charles Eugene Taylor went home to be with his Savior surrounded by family on December 8, 2021. Charles was a resident of Madonna Towers Skilled Nursing and was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Audrey Louise Taylor, who passed away nine months earlier in March.

Charles was born in Scott Township, Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania to Harry and Caroline Taylor on December 30, 1925. He and his four siblings grew up surrounded by the beautiful, mountainous Pennsylvania landscape which instilled in Charles a love of nature and the outdoors. Nothing made Charles happier than to explore the wilderness on a camping trip. Gardening and landscaping were a passion for Charles. His family enjoyed the flowers he grew and the fruits and vegetables he cultivated. He loved animals, as well. Charles always had a pet whether that be a parakeet or a faithful dog.

After serving in the USAAF during World War II, Charles married the love of his life, Audrey Louise Clark, in 1947. They were a dynamic duo who were best friends and constant companions. They raised five children over the course of their marriage. Charles faithfully cared for Audrey as she struggled with chronic pain during her later years. He was a deeply caring husband and father.

Charles was an inventive, creative person. After earning his AA degree from Keystone College in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, he began working for IBM on February 2, 1953. He eventually became a mechanical engineer. Charles loved to sharpen his pencil and work out design problems on his drafting board. His work with IBM took his family from Endicott, NY, to Rochester, MN, to Boca Raton, FL and back to Rochester. Charles was a skilled craftsman. He could finish a basement, build a deck, pour a driveway, build a dollhouse or carve wildlife sculptures. Whatever he imagined, he could create.

Charles loved Jesus. The way he showed his devotion to his Savior was through his faithfulness as a father and husband. No matter the challenges he faced, he never waivered in his love and care for his wife and children. He was willing to make great sacrifices for the sake of his family.

Charles is survived by his son, Richard Taylor (Joanne) of Ocala, FL; daughter, Laura Larson (Eric) of Oak Park, IL; and son, Phillip Taylor (Jennifer) of Rochester, MN. Charles was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild (on-the-way) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Audrey L. Taylor; brothers, Melvern Taylor, Col. John M. Taylor and Clyde Taylor; sister, Muriel Longacre; and sons, Charles E. Taylor, Jr. and John R. Taylor. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Madonna Towers Skilled Nursing and Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Pastor Rollie Mossberg will be officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Ranfranz & Vine Facebook page www.facebook.com/Ranfranzandvine/

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Salem Road Covenant Church, 3401 Salem Rd SW Rochester, MN, 55902-6669 or Quarry Hill Nature Center, https://www.givemn.org/donate/Quarryhillnaturecenter.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Taylor family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com