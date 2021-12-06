George Edward Grubb

George Edward (Kitty) Grubb passed away peacefully after a short battle with dementia at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN on December 3, 2021.

He was born on May 28th, 1935, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN to Joseph Price and Arden Elizabeth Grubb. He grew up in Chatfield, MN where he attended Country School followed by Chatfield High School, graduating in 1953. George was captain of the football team at Chatfield High School for two years.

George proudly served our country in the US Air Force from 1953 to 1957 during Operation Safe Haven, working to evacuate refugees following the Hungarian Revolution.

After returning to Rochester from the Air Force, he did some odd jobs before assuming responsibility for managing the family business, the North Star Bar in Rochester. After the sale of the North Star Bar, he worked at D&D Refrigeration before opening Grubb Refrigeration in 1981. He successfully owned and operated Grubb Refrigeration for 40 years before retiring just this year.

In 1979, he met the love of his life, Kitty. They were married on May 11th, 1984, in Plainview, MN.

George had many accomplishments and was well known to the community. He coached youth football and sponsored the North Star Bar softball team. He was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame in 1992. George was an active member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the Eagle’s Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Arden Grubb, sister Rita Priebe, daughter Masa Renwick, and granddaughter Aryn Jackson.

He is survived by his beloved wife Kitty of Rochester MN, siblings, Kay (John) Miller, Kerby Grubb, and Holly Day Grubb, children, Jeri Lynn McCrae, Robin (Ali) Stearns, Michelle Sutczak, Jennifer Johnson, grandchildren, Ashley (Sam) Cobb, Cole (Holly) Schulz, Julia Peck, Olivia Johnson Bourne, Rhen Surratt, Dane Stearns, Lily King, Nikki Stearns, Lincoln Williams, Matthew Young, and 11 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be hosted at VFW Post 1215 in Rochester on Saturday December 11th from 2:00pm – 6:00pm.

Flowers and gifts can be sent to 362 Elton Hills Drive NW, #22, Rochester, MN 55901.