Germaine M. Little, 93, of Rochester, died peacefully of natural causes on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Germaine was born November 2, 1928, to Samuel and Emma Cook in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in 1948 and worked as a telephone operator. Germaine was gifted with a wonderful singing voice and wished to become a professional singer. These plans changed when she met and married Jack Little on August 4, 1951.

After their marriage, Germaine gave up her singing aspirations to become a homemaker. Jack’s employment as an Electrical Engineer for IBM sent them to different locations, starting in New York state and eventually to Rochester, MN. They built their permanent home at 5245 College View Road in 1965 where they resided until Jack’s passing in January of 1999. Because of the large property and long driveway that Germaine was unable to manage by herself, she sold 5245 and purchased a lot and had a home built at 1007 Golfers Court SE, where she resided until health issues forces her to move to assisted living in early 2021.

Jack and Germaine were long-time members of the Rochester Elks Club. Germaine remained a member after Jack’s passing. She enjoyed joining card playing groups, especially Canasta, and continued playing tennis until the age of 86. She loved to go to dinner with her group of friends every Friday night at the Elks. She was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan and only watched the Vikings when the Packers weren’t on.

Germain also loved to walk the trails around Eastwood Golf Course with her beloved toy poodles. Germaine loved her neighbors and enjoyed talking to them if they were outside while on her long walks.

Germaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, two brothers, Samuel and Homer, and her sister Georgia. She is survived by five nieces, Mary Catherine, Karen, Michelle, Donna, and Bobbie; four nephews, Richard, Dennis, Thomas, Terry and their families.

The memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Luis Vargas officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Bethany Home on 8th and Seasons Hospice for the wonderful care Germaine received.

Memorials are preferred to Seasons Hospice in Rochester, MN.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.