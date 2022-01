Nov. 2, 1950 - Dec. 4, 2021

KASSON, Minn. - Gregory Thomas, 71, Kasson, Minn., died Saturday, Dec. 4, in Kasson.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Czaplewski Funeral Home in Kasson. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the funeral home. Pastor Roger Langworthy will officiate. The funeral will be livestreamed at 10:50 a.m. Friday, on the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Home.