Maureen Naomi Simmons, 86, of Mazeppa, died Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Red Wing. She was born on March 7, 1935 in Rochester, MN to William and Irene (Hagedorn) Shea, graduated form Lourdes High School and lived in Rochester (until 1976), Palisade (1976-1994), Mazeppa (1994-2020), and most recently in Zumbrota, MN. On January 23, 1954 she married Patrick Simmons and they were blessed with 5 children. She was a devoted wife and stay-at-home mom who always felt blessed by her love of her family, her caring and concern for others, and her strong faith in God. She worked 2 years as a nurse’s aide at St. Mary’s Hospital, and she and Patrick owned and operated the Double E Resort on Round Lake in Palisade, MN from 1976-1986. She was a faithful member of Saint Peter and Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Mazeppa.

Maureen enjoyed the outdoors, working and seeing to her guests at the resort, fishing, and took great pride in her gardens. She loved to bake and make jam throughout the year, but especially at Christmas when she put together her Christmas bags of cookies and jam for each of her children and grandchildren. She was an avid fan of the Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Twins. Most importantly and dear to her heart, she absolutely loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and took pride in all of their accomplishments.

She is survived by her three daughters; Deborah (Russell) Frank of Mazeppa, Patricia (James) Beissel of Cannon Falls, and Kathleen (Terry) Pirner of Coon Rapids, one son Daniel (Jan) of Mazeppa, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and her sister, Barbara Thomas. She is preceded in death by her husband Patrick (2019), her son Dennis (1981), her parents, and brother John Shea.

A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Monday, December 13, 2021, at Saint Peter and Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Mazeppa. Visitation will begin at 10:00, Mass will begin at 11:00. Visitation is also being held on Sunday, December 12, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Mahn Family Funeral Home in Zumbrota. Burial will be at in Rochester.

Please join us.