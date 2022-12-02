Aaron Skare, Age 83, of Jackson, MN passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2022 while under Moments Hospice care at Cottagewood Senior Housing in Rochester, MN.

Aaron was born on January 21st, 1939, in Gary, MN and Graduated from Gary High School in 1957. Following high school Aaron served in the United States Air Force.

Aaron was married to Sheryl Ellis in 1976. Sheryl preceded Aaron in death on November 30th, 2018.

Aaron is survived by his stepson, Brian Lisovskis (Laura) and granddaughters Rachel and Renee Lisovskis of Rochester, MN.

Aaron and Sheryl were horse trainers and breeders of paint horses. Aaron will be remembered for his knowledge of and experience with horsemanship. For nearly 30 years Aaron and Sheryl had an exciting life as professionals in the paint horse industry. They managed several different horse barns performing the training, showing, judging, breeding, and raising of paint horses and becoming leaders in the Southern Minnesota paint horse business.

In 1978, Aaron and Sheryl had 28 Paint Horse Champions across 5 States. Showing horses in 5 States led Aaron and Sheryl to many wonderful travel adventures, opportunities, and created friendships throughout the paint horse industry.

Aaron was proud of his school bus driving career in Jackson, MN and he was always ready to belt out a yodel for the kids (or anywhere for that matter). Aaron will be remembered for his playful sense of humor and telling a great Norwegian joke with a wink and a smile.

A memorial service will be held at Willows and Waters, 707 Upper Meadow Lane NW, Rochester, MN 55901 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm on Thursday December 8th.