Aaron Woods

Aaron Jawan Woods, 24, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 7, 2023. Aaron was born May 30, 1999, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, to the proud parents of Juan and Darlena Woods. He was the third child of four siblings. Aaron attended Stewartville school district preschool, Bonner Elementary, Central Intermediate, middle school, and graduated from Stewartville High School in 2018. After high school, he attended the Rochester Academy for Independent Living in Rochester, MN and graduated in 2020. In recent years, Aaron resided in the Howry Residential Group Home and attended ABC (Ability Building Center) for vocational support and employment. Aaron enjoyed his childhood home and visited every other weekend, visiting with immediate family and his “Papa” (Samuel McNeil, Sr.). He also liked to visit his extended family in Racine, WI. Aaron loved the Jenkins’ family reunions and enjoyed basketball, softball, swimming, running, and bowling. He had an abundance of energy and a fun loving, smiling personality who was enjoyed by so many people. Special gratitude to the staff at Howry, roommates, and ABC who were all an important part of Aaron’s life.

Aaron is survived by Juan and Darlena Woods; siblings, Omari, Samuel, and Amanda; grandfathers, Samuel McNeil , Sr. and Dr. Shirley Greene; grandmother Bobbie Ray Woods-Reed; grand aunt Elaine McNeil; grand aunt and uncle Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Williams; cousins, Sherriee, Millicent, Michael, Jackie and Keiara McNeil, Traivis Mealer, Jr., Ronald and Bridget Williams, Wasim Amir Ali, Jayson, Nicholas and Ryan Lewis.

Aaron was preceded in death by; grandmother, Maxine-Ladd McNeil; great grandmothers, Hatti Joy Woods-Polk and Minnie Jenkins-McNeil; grand aunts & uncles, Allen and Kerry Ladd, Mary Elizabeth, Benjamin, Sydney, Dorothy, and Barbara McNeil.

The memorial service celebrating Aaron’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at Word of Life Church of God in Christ (400 13th Ave. SE , Rochester, MN), with Bishop Sydney L. Fryre officiating. Memorials are suggested to Word of Life Church of God in Christ. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.