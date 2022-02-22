Abel Thomas Subia, 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 21, 2022. Abe’s spirit is carried on by his beloved sister, brother-in-law, nieces, grand-nieces and nephews, and family and friends from every walk of life.

Abe never met an acquaintance who didn’t become an instant friend. He was always ready with a bright smile and an easy laugh. Potentially the most devout Minnesota sports fan anyone had ever met, he wore a Twins or Vikings shirt every day of the year and will surely be cheering on both teams from heaven.

Abel was born March 25, 1951, in Wells, Minnesota, to Raul and Mary. After Raul’s passing during Abel’s infancy, he was raised by his mother, Mary and stepfather, Don Hassing. Abe graduated from Wells High School in 1970. He joined the Navy in 1971 and served in the Vietnam War. He returned home and moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where he attended vocational school studying culinary arts. He worked for many years as a chef at both the Ramada Inn and the Radisson Hotel.

He worked 16 years in the cafeteria and on the maintenance crew at St. Francis Elementary School and Church, where he was a favorite friend to staff and students alike. He could often be found in the halls proudly showing off photos of his sister and each of his nieces.

Abe was a lover of all things beautiful, bright, and over-the-top. An avid gardener, he filled his yard with countless flowerpots bursting with colorful flowers. In the winter, Christmas lights were his specialty. He was a music lover, specifically sixties music and especially Elvis Presley, the Beach Boys, and the Beatles. In the summer, Abe’s happy place was fishing in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin with his brother-in-law and sister. He also loved playing cards and watching movies. During his time at Arbor Terrace, he oversaw the flower garden and was a special friend to the staff and fellow residents.

Abe is survived by his sister, Audrey; brother-in-law, Denny; nieces, Kristin, Andrea, and Bethany; and six grandnieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; father, Don; and father, Raul.

A celebration of Abe’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi in Rochester, Minnesota. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In Abe’s memory, donations may be made to the Minnesota Department of Veteran’s Affairs or St. Francis Elementary School.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.