March 30, 1968 - Jan. 28, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Adam Brekke, 54, Claremont, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 28, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson, Minn. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home. The Rev. Jean Boese will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Claremont.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.