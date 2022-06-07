Adam John Oberg 43, of Mantorville, passed away June 3, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. Adam fought a strong, courageous battle with Stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma, for a year and a half.

Adam was born January 23, 1979 in Pender, NE to Fred and Diane Oberg. He attended Pender High School, and graduated in 1997. Adam had an over 20 year career in the trucking business, which he loved. In 2007 he met the love of his life Mallory on Match.com. They dated for 2 years before Adam proposed 2 years to the day after they had met. He took the plunge and moved to Minnesota. They married on December 17, 2010. While Adam and Mallory don’t have any children, they do have 7 huskies, Stella, Husker, Charger, Rose, Stanley, RueBea, and Betty. They were his kids. Adam was also an avid Nebraska Huskers fan. He enjoyed cheering them on with his Husker family at Brother’s Bar and Grill, which is the official SE MN Husker fan venue! In addition to his love for the Huskers, he enjoyed playing poker, playing online video games with friends, and going to the movies. The Oberg family enjoyed playing card games together.

Adam is survived by his wife, Mallory Oberg; mother, Diane Oberg (Perry); sister, Angie (Neil) Guenther; brothers: Aaron Oberg, and Andy Oberg; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; his Minnesota family: Mary Holmberg, Sara (Pat) Wright and their children Jackson, Lola, Elle, and Beau. He loved many more friends and family and especially enjoyed being an uncle!

He is preceded in death by his dad, Fred Oberg; his grandparents: Mildred (Mickey) and Arnold Ellyson, and John (Ted) and Vera Lindbergh; his uncle, Robert (Bob) Oberg; his father-in-law, Daniel (Pops) Holmberg; and his beloved Husky, Mater.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11AM at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN.A visitation will be Wednesday, June 8 from 5-7pm in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

