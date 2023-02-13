Adele Marie Spavin of Rochester, MN passed away on Wednesday February 8th at the age of 89, at Homestead of Rochester. Born on October 13, 1933 in Fairmont MN, to Edward and Kathe Simser.

Adele graduated from Fairmont and went on to Abbott School of Nursing in Minneapolis. On September 17, 1955 she married the love of her life, Richard C Spavin. They made their home in Bloomington, MN. They had three children, Kathe, Mark and David. In 1967 they moved to Rochester, MN.

Adele worked as a pediatric nurse at Abbott and after moving to Rochester at the State hospital until it’s closing. She then was a State Health inspector of nursing homes until her retirement.

Adele loved traveling, flowers, music entertaining friends and family but mostly loved her family and friends. The nurse in her never left her, she was always trying to help others.

Adele was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Kathe Coughlan, son David Spavin, grandson Corey Coughlan, sister and brother in-law, Harriet and Jim Soens and niece Caren Hannish. She will be greatly missed by son Mark(Kay) Spavin, grandchildren Casey(Molly) Coughlan, Derek(Margaret) Spavin and Sara(Matt) Hoeft, nine great grandchildren and nieces Gail Soens and Sue(Brad) Olson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Homestead of Rochester for the care they have given Adele over the years and to Mayo hospice for their more recent care.

A funeral service will be at Christ United Methodist Church, Rochester, MN on Friday February 17th at 3:00 with visitation one hour before the service. The service will be live streamed, contact the church for additional information.