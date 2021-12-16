Adeline Shiek

Adeline Lillian Shiek, 97, of Plainview, passed away Tuesday evening, December 14, 2021, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview with family by her side. She was born December 11, 1924, in Elgin to Carl and Elizabeth (Lehman) Schroeder. She attended rural Wabasha County schools and graduated from Elgin High School in 1942. She went on to Minneapolis Business College and graduated in 1943. On September 9, 1944, she married Frederick Shiek at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elgin.

Adeline worked at Mayo Clinic as a Medical Secretary from 1943 – 1945, and then worked at Dayton’s. Fred and Adeline owned and operated the Hammond Bar from 1963 – 1990 when they retired and moved to Plainview. Adeline loved to play bingo and cards. Fred and Adeline enjoyed traveling all over the United States, they traveled through Europe, as well as to Cuba, Hawaii, China, Japan and Africa. Adeline was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elgin.

Adeline is survived by her daughters, Judy Stock of Plainview, and Jayne Krause of Oronoco; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Nadine Gillespie of Denver, CO, and a brother, Albert Schroeder of Rochester. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, David, three brothers, Marvin, Darwin, and Fred, and two sisters, Gloria, and Betty.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elgin, with Pastor Terrill Bramstedt officiating. Burial will follow the service in Oakhill Cemetery in Viola. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com