March 16, 1940 - April 1, 2022

AUSITN, Minn. - Adelyn “Jean” Baudler, 82, Austin, Minn., died Friday, April 1, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the funeral home. The Rev. Mark Niethammer will officiate. Interment will be in Red Oak Grove Cemetery near Austin. Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.