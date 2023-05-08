Alexander Jayce (AJ) Quimby, 16, of Rochester, MN, passed away Thursday, May 4th, 2023.

AJ was born December 14, 2006 in Albert Lea, MN to Jenna and Dustin Quimby. AJ was a student at Lourdes High School in Rochester, MN.

AJ loved snowboarding, wakeboarding, playing football for the Lourdes Eagles, weightlifting, superhero movies, playing Xbox, and watching the show “The Office” on TV. He also loved to hang out with friends and was always up for an adventure. AJ was an entrepreneur in the making, with many great ideas. He was also a great debater and incredibly funny.

AJ loved his siblings and had an extra special relationship with his 6 year old brother Jaxon.

AJ is survived by his parents Jenna Quimby (partner Brandon Dahl) and Dustin Quimby (partner Mickaela Halvorson), all of Rochester, MN; siblings Kaitlyn Quimby, Colin Quimby, Kaydra Quimby, and Jaxon Quimby, also all of Rochester, MN; maternal grandparents Jeff and Jean Johnson, of Rochester, aunt and uncle Candi and Dave Ince and cousins Henry and Johnny Ince, of Spring Lake Park, MN; uncle and aunt Ryan Johnson and Elysse Longiotti, of Chicago IL; and bonus siblings Kaeden and Liam Dahl. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Gordon and Mary Quimby.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father Tom Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow a luncheon at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

Memorials are preferred to any organization with the mission of mental health awareness.

