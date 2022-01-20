Alan Earl Carlson

Alan E. Carlson, 85, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, in his home at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, MN. Alan was born in Willmar, MN, on December 30, 1936, to J. Walter Carlson and Alyce (Clough) Carlson. He grew up in Pennock, MN. He graduated from Willmar High School in 1954, and Gustavus Adolphus College in 1958 with a degree in business. He had a 44-year career in the family petroleum business, Pennock Oil Company, and owned Eastgate Auto and Hazel’s Place Cafe in Willmar. Alan married Jeanette Reinke on July 12, 1959, at Fort Snelling Chapel in Minneapolis, and they made their home in Pennock.

Alan and Jeanette have four daughters: Victoria (Rick) Robison of Rochester, Melanie (Neil) Braunberger of Richmond, Katherine Carlson (Melvin Osborn) of Burnsville, and Nancy (Toby – deceased) McCoy of Rochester; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Alan was a veteran and served as a member of the Minnesota National Guard. He served on councils at Vinje and Bethel Lutheran Churches in Willmar and Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Pennock. He served on the board of directors for Willmar Schools and Rice Memorial Hospital, was President of the Willmar Rotary, and co-chaired the Governor’s Fishing Opener in 1995.

In 1992 Alan and Jeanette owned and managed Island View Resort on Nest Lake, near Spicer. Upon retirement in 2002, they moved to Willmar so Alan could enjoy his favorite sports – golf, pickleball, hunting, and fishing. He is famous for his hole-in-one on No. 16 at Eagle Creek Golf Course. They traveled Europe’s waterways, cruised the Caribbean, and basked in the Arizona and California sunshine.

Upon his death, it was Alan’s wish to donate his body to the Mayo Clinic for educational purposes. A memorial service is planned for later this year in Alan’s hometown with burial at Mamrelund Lutheran Cemetery north of Pennock. Arrangements will be made through Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org

Alan is survived by his wife, daughters, and brother, Richard (Patricia) of Pennock. Memorials may go to the charity of the donor’s choice. The family profoundly thanks the Mayo Clinic and Hospice staff for their care during his end-of-life process.