Alan Gerard Chrysler

Alan G. Chrysler of Cannon Falls passed away from complications due to early onset Alzheimer’s disease on May 6th, 2022. Al was a Cannon Falls resident for over 30 years. He was raised in Rochester, MN where he attended St. John’s elementary school and Lourdes high school. He was most recently employed by the Northfield Retirement Center after owning a handyman business for many years. Prior to that he worked at Gemini, Inc.

Al was a friend to everyone and always had a joke or sassy remark delivered with a twinkle in his eye. His warmth and sense of humor brought joy to his family, friends and co-workers. Al was always an amazing father to his two children, Danielle and Joseph. They shared many amazing and humorous memories together. Al also loved working in his garden and sharing all his produce with friends and family, and later into his disease, he tried to share all his farm kittens with everyone. Al enjoyed snow skiing and camping with his oldest grandson Chase, fishing and yard work with grandsons Laef and Roman and was blessed to be a part of his youngest grandson, Wayne’s life. Al was a longtime friend of Bill W. and was a guiding hand to many in need.

Al was preceded in death by his father Dale and brother Steve. Al is survived by his daughter Danielle Chrysler (Jeremiah Salter) and his son Joseph (Desiree) Chrysler and 4 grandsons. Al and his family greatly appreciate his special friend Mary Reicherts for the love and care she provided for him during their special relationship. Al is also survived by his mother Marian Chrysler of Rochester and four siblings Dan (Jean) of Apple Valley, Tim (Gayl) of Woodbury, Kathy Chrysler of Lacrosse, WI, and Susan (Gary) of Austin, TX and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life in his honor is planned for this summer at his beloved home/barn in mid August.

In lieu of gifts please donate to https://www.youngtimers.org/ to raise awareness to this disease.