Alan J. Cameron

Alan John Cameron, age 91, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Rochester, Minnesota, USA.

Alan was born on August 31, 1931 in Dundee, Scotland to Olive and David Cameron. He lived in York, England, with his parents and sister. At age 13 he was sent to boarding high school Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England.

He spent two years, 1950 -1951, in military service as a lieutenant in the Royal Army: Royal Artillery, anti-aircraft.

From 1951- 1954, Alan attended Cambridge University, Gonville and Caius College, where he studied anatomy, physiology, biology, and biochemistry.

Alan went on to medical school at Middlesex Hospital in London. He graduated with M.B. B.Chir. Degrees in 1958. After his general physician training, Alan trained and became a specialist in gastroenterology (GI). An opportunity to further his GI specialty at Mayo Clinic brought him to Rochester, Minnesota in the United States in 1966. He became a Mayo Clinic Staff Consultant in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology in 1968.

In 1967, he met Mary Jane Klun, a research microbiologist at Mayo. They married May 18, 1968, and had two children, Douglas (born 1969) and Kathryn (born 1972).

Alan had a distinguished career, specializing in esophageal diseases, and started the esophageal subspecialty clinic at Mayo. He became Professor of Medicine in 1996 and was given Mayo’s Henry S. Plummer Distinguished Achievement Award in 1997. Also in 1997, Alan received the Distinguished Clinician Award from the American Gastroenterological Association.

Between 1977 and 2003, Alan was an invited speaker on different aspects of esophageal disease in 12 different countries; USA, Canada, England, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, and Sweden.

One of his career highlights lives on now: In 1986 he described linear gastric erosions in patients with large hiatus hernias. The lesions are known as “Cameron Lesions” – or alternatively as “Cameron Ulcers.”

His wife Mary Jane passed away on January 11, 2022, aged 86. He is survived by his son, Douglas (Carrie) and grandsons Nicholas and Rhett of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; daughter, Kathryn of Rochester; sister Barbara of Beverley, England; nephews Hugh of Brisbane, Australia, and Charles of London, England.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00. Eulogy at 5:00 at: Ranfranz & Vine, Remembrance & Reception Center, 5482 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

