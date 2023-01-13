Albert Angelici Jr.

Albert “Alberto” Angelici Jr. passed away on December 24, 2022. He was born March 29, 1948, to Albert Angelici and Anna Maria Angelici shortly after returning to Rochester from a trip back to Italy.

His father owned a mom and pop grocery store, the Sunny Market located across from St. Mary’s Hospital. Albert Jr. being the first born son was put to work at an early age. Working in his fathers store instilled in him the rewards and benefits of a strong work ethic. After graduating from Lourdes High School, he went on to obtain a degree in sociology at Winona State University.

Albert’s parents were proud of their Italian heritage and assured their children learned the language and culture of Italy by taking the family back to Italy. On one of these trips, Albert decided to stay in Italy for several years. While living with relatives, he was able to obtain a job teaching English in an elementary school. This further strengthened his language skills.

Upon returning to the United States, Albert Jr. was offered the opportunity to become a language interpreter at Mayo Clinic. He worked until his retirement in 2020, related to declining health.

While employed at Mayo Clinic, Albert traveled to Italy nearly every year to visit family and to maintain his language skills. He had a passion for photography, in particular while traveling to all regions of Italy. He was an excellent Italian cook having learned many of his culinary skills from aunts and uncles on his many trips back to Italy.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Mary Angelici (Charlie Kuisle). Unfortunately, since publishing this obituary, his brother, Kenny Angelici, has also passed.

Albert is survived by sisters, Carmelita Angelici, Sandra Monte and Patricia Mott; nephews, Newell Mott Jr. and Dominick Mott; nieces, Camille Angelici (Josh Duerr) and Candida Angelici (Kelly Huberty); and many nieces and nephews in Italy.

Family would like to thank Seasons Hospice for all of their care.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.