Albert Faupel

A truly unique guy was called to the big park in the sky Sunday morning August 7th.

Al Faupel (Albert) passed at St. Mary’s Hospital as the result of a stroke he suffered at home on August 3rd. He was 85.

Born March 26, 1937 to Fred and Esther Faupel in Wykoff, Minnesota, they lived on several farms in the Chatfield Wykoff area. He graduated from Wykoff High School in 1954. Following, he joined the Navy and was discharged in 1960,

Using the GI bill he then studied computer science graduating from Brown Institute and then the University of Minnesota.

In 1967 Al began a 25 year career with Mayo Clinic as a computer analyst/programmer, retiring in 1992 at the age of 55. This year marked 30 years of retirement. He was proud of that achievement.

Al’s love of individual sports was his passion. He excelled at every one. Tennis, golf, mountain bike riding, windsurfing, and the last 20 years it was disc (frisbee) golf. In 2007 he won first place in distance throwing during an international tournament in Michigan.

He had such stamina and a very competitive spirit. Once he hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and out again in one day! He never knew when to quit, earning him the title of “over the next hill Faups.”

He rode mountain bike all over the Western USA and Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin, having a cabin on Round Lake near Hayward, Wisconsin where he taught himself to windsurf. Also, Al taught himself how to juggle. He was an expert juggler, belonging to Rochester Juggling Club.

For 25 years, Al and his wife Nancy enjoyed winters in the Sun Belt, first in Florida and then the last 17 years in Fountain Hills, Arizona, making many new friends and having many great experiences. Al and Nancy returned to Rochester in April 2021.

Al loved the outdoors and appreciated every sunny day. As he often said, “Bye – keep flingin’ ‘em.” Bless his cherished memory.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Nancy; his son David of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter Mary (Nic) Stevens of Hayward, Wisconsin; stepdaughter Jennifer Peters of Zumbro Falls; brother Eldon of Fountain; and sister Ardy Nelson of Inver Grove Heights; grandchildren, Madison and Paige Faupel, Alex and Allison Stevens, step-granddaughters Samantha, Katherine, and Abigail Peters. Also surviving are nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Adele, and daughter Cynthia.

No services are planned. There will be a Celebration Open House in his honor Saturday September 10th from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the family home at 305 Lake Vista Dr NW in Rochester. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.