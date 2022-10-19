Albert J. Bina, aged 77, longtime resident of Oronoco, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Mayo St. Mary’s Hospital (Rochester) on October 13, 2022.

Born May 23, 1945, to Albert and Helen Bina, he spent his childhood in Calmar, Iowa, developing a love of nature amid the woods, fields, and streams of Winneshiek County.

Graduating from South Winneshiek High School in 1963, Al attended Winona State College, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in June of 1967.

A decorated Vietnam combat veteran of the 2nd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, Al served honorably, rose to the rank of sergeant, and eventually transferred to the Army Reserve in March of 1969, in which he served through June of 1973.

Upon coming home from service in Vietnam, Al returned to Winona State College to pursue a Master’s degree in Psychology. A devoted educator, he then taught Psychology for 33 years at Rochester Community College, until retiring in 2003.

An avid outdoorsman, often accompanied by a faithful Labrador retriever, Al’s companionship brought joy to many, whether hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, bicycling, or simply walking and talking. He was a keen card player, a gifted storyteller with an impish sense of humor, an independent spirit with a mischievous gleam in his eye, a loving and supportive uncle, and a deeply loyal friend.

He is survived by his brother Richard (Nancy) Bina and sister Ruth Monaghan; by nephews and niece Craig (Jennifer) Bina, Helen (José) Pacheco, Eric (Marianne) Bina, Shawn (Cindy) Bina, and Richard (Jessica) Bina; and by grand-nephews and grand-nieces Colton, Natalie, Tanner, Rowan, and Finnegan.

Interment with military honors will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery – Preston on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., to be followed by a Celebration of Life (casual attire) at Tilly’s Restaurant & Bar, 1175 Lake Shady Ave. S, Oronoco, starting at 2:00 P.M.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Bina family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com