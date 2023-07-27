Alberta Elanor (Kreier) Brunett

With deep sadness, the family of Alberta E. Kreier Brunett share the news of her passing at the age of 96.

Born October 8, 1926 to Maude (Freberg) and Elmer H. Kreier in Chetek, WI.

Alberta grew up in Sumner attending Greenwood School, a one-room country school. She remembers crossing the fields with her sisters and brother, swinging their lunch pails in good weather, and donning skis in the winter to maneuver through the snow. She and her siblings shared chores on the family dairy farm: churning butter, feeding chickens, picking rocks from the fields, and of course, milking cows morning and evening. As a young woman she worked as a waitress at many cafes and restaurants in the area and did factory work in Minneapolis during WWII.

She married Bob Brunett October 18, 1945 and moved to Ames, IA where he attended Iowa State. They later lived in Spring Valley, WI, Maiden Rock, WI, Ellsworth, WI, Minneapolis, MN, Rice Lake, WI, Chetek, WI, Spooner, WI, Cameron, WI, and Dell Rapids, SD for 35 years. Al and Bob returned to Barron County after retirement making their home in Barron, WI.

During her lifetime, Alberta enjoyed gardening, DIY projects, wood-working, writing stories, reading, leading a Girl Scout troop and teaching her children and grandchildren to enjoy many building projects and creative pursuits. She loved her family and excelled at motherhood, grand-motherhood and great-grand-motherhood.

She is survived by her three children, Robert Brunett (Karla) of Rochester, MN, Sandra Brunett (Jim Carraher) of Santa Cruz, CA and Lynn Gevens (John) of Sauk Rapids, MN; five grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Roxie Kreier.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Brunett; grandson, Robb Brunett; brother, Elmer Kreier; and sisters, Caroline Bronstad, Wilna Bronstad and Frieda Peterson.

According to her wishes, a private memorial service will be held by her immediate family.

Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.