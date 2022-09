Sept. 17, 1997 - Sept. 2, 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Alex Verburg, 24, Mantorville, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 2, in Rapid City.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester, Minn. Interment will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood Cemetery in Wasioja, Minn.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.