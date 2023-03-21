Alexander C. Hall, 29, of Rochester, MN passed away on March 18, 2023 at his home in Rochester.

Alexander Champ Hall was born on April 14, 1993 in Macomb, IL to Frank and Jennifer Hall. He moved to Rochester, MN in 1997 with his family. Alex attended school in Rochester and was a beloved member of the autism classroom. After graduation, he joined the PossAbilities Day Recreation Program. Alex also attended Autism Society of Minnesota’s Camp Hand in Hand nearly every year. He loved camp and the camp staff loved him. Alex loved to swim, swing, bounce and walk outside. For the past six years he resided at Knotting Hill group home, where the staff were his second family. They loved Alex and made his life more enjoyable.

Alex is survived by his parents, Frank and Jennifer; two brothers, Eric (Amanda) Hall of Pontiac, IL, and Lincoln Hall of Rochester, MN; three sisters, Maggie, Abby and Sage Hall, all of Rochester, MN; maternal grandmother, Karen LaRue of Macomb, IL; Maternal grandparents, Norman and Connie LaRue of Macomb, IL; Paternal grandmother, Waneta Hall of Danville, IL; Aunts, Julie Flynn of Macomb, IL and Theresa Hall of Danville, IL; Uncle, Jeff LaRue of Moline, IL. Also surviving are his great aunts and uncles, Larry and Janice Wayland of Macomb, IL, and Bob and Polly Freese of Brooksville, KY; as well as many special cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents Champ and Pauline Wayland of Macomb, IL; Maternal great-grandmother Wilma LaRue of Macomb, IL; Paternal grandfather Keneth Hall of Danville, IL; and uncle K. Mark Hall of Danville, IL.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Community Presbyterian Church (3705 Fairway Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with Reverend Jan Wiersma officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorials are preferred to the Autism Society of Minnesota (https://ausm.org/donate/) or PossAbilities (https://www.possabilities.org/giving/donate/).

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Hall family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.