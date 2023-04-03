Alice Ann Stomberg “BATT” passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on March 30, 2023 at her winter home in Detroit, Alabama at the age of 63.

Alice was born August 30, 1959, in Spring Valley, Minnesota. She married the love of her life Doug Stomberg on June 14, 1997. She worked as a bus driver for Laidlaw until roughly 2000. After becoming disabled, she focused on being a housewife and entertaining family and friends.

Alice loved spending time with friends and family. Camping was one of her favorite activities and became a way of life when Doug and she bought a camper. She was an avid cook that always cooked a feast no matter the occasion and no one would leave hungry. She also loved to bake goodies for everyone.

She was preceded in death by parents Frances and Robert Batt, daughter, Frankie Reynolds; grandson, Emerson Kukuzke, and several aunts and uncles.

Alice is survived by her loving husband, Doug Stromberg of Winona, MN; Children, Doug Stromberg of Rochester, MN, Kelly (Kim Schultz) Batt of Winona, MN; Amanda (Jason) Kukuzke of Stewartville, MN; Siblings, Darla (Mike) Wright of Chatfield, MN; Edward (Tanya Burrington) Batt of Rochester, MN; Susan Batt of Rochester, MN; and Donna South of Detroit, AL.; Grandchildren, Reis Batt, Breckin Batt, Cheyanne Schultz, Ryker Schultz, Aubrey Schultz, Hailey Batt, and Ayden Batt, Including many nieces and nephews and longtime friend Jeanette McNee of Pine Island, MN.

Alice will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorial service plans will be decided at a later date.