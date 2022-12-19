Alice E. Dabelstein

Alice Eileen Dabelstein, 91 of St. Charles, died peacefully, Friday, December 16, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester. Alice was born March 5, 1931 in Winona County to Alvin and Henrietta (Svenningson) Nisbit. On April 10, 1948, she married Wayne Dabelstein. Her life was spent helping on the farm and raising her family and there wasn’t anything she was prouder of. Alice was an active member of the St. Charles United Methodist Church. She was a Clyde Homemaker, 4-H Leader for the Clyde Livewires, a member of the Eastern Star and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Alice enjoyed bowling and most importantly her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Sherry (David) Dostal, Roger Dabelstein, Gay (David) Kieffer, Glen (Peggy) Dabelstein, Terry Henry (Jerry), Rocky Dabelstein (Donna) and Ricky (Marcie) Dabelstein; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with three more on the way. She is also survived by a brother, Robert (Bev) Nisbit; two sisters, Marilyn Harcey and Darlene Troilett; brother-in-law, Don Glover and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne in 1995; parents; two brothers, Harold (Barb) and Donald (Mildred) Nisbit; sister, Carol Glover; sister-in-law, June Halvorson and brother-in-law, Don Troilett

Alice’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice, Cottagewood Senior Community and Home Instead Senior Care for the wonderful care they gave Alice.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - St. Charles. Visitation will be 9 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Saratoga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice or the donor’s choice.

