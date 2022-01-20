Alice Jean Golla, 72, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at her home on January 19, 2022. Alice Anderson was born on October 16, 1949 to parents Lorenzo and Regina (Maday) Anderson in Delavan, Minnesota.

Alice graduated from Delavan High School and moved to Rochester, Minnesota to work at Mayo Clinic. She started as a medical secretary in Orthopedics and later went into a personnel role in Research Services. She worked at Mayo Clinic for 47 years before retiring in 2014.

On August 26, 1972, Alice was united in marriage to Rick Golla in Delavan, Minnesota. They made their home in Rochester, where they raised their children, Julie and Ross. In their early years, they took motorcycle rides around neighboring midwest states. She met her closest friends in PAIIR (Parents are Important in Rochester) and that has endured until today (42 years) as “Sisters of their Hearts”.

Alice enjoyed simple pleasures like eating breakfast in small town cafes and enjoying wildlife along the Mississippi River. Alice could turn a cup of coffee into a four hour conversation. She was active in the Pine Island Kick and Stomp cardio line dance group, and enjoyed classes at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center. She mostly enjoyed precious time spent with her grandsons, who adored her.

She will be missed by her husband of 49 years, Rick Golla; children, Julie (Jen) of Chaska, MN and Ross (Kristin) of Minnetonka, MN; grandsons, Paxton, Davis, Zachary and Oliver; and her brother Richard (Karen) of Lino Lakes, MN. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Joe, Roger, and Stanley; and infant sister, Margaret.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Father Tom Loomis will officiate. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing observed.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Golla family;