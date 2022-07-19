Alice Judy Giefer, 74 of Hastings Minnesota passed away at home on July 14, 2022. She was born on December 14, 1947 to Otis and Norma Nelson in Rochester, MN. as the ninth of 15 children. She grew up in Stewartville MN, where Alice graduated from high school in 1965. Alice then moved to Minneapolis where she lived in a working girls dorm with a friend and made memories that she spoke fondly of for the rest of her life. It was in Minneapolis that Alice met Wayne Giefer.

Alice and Wayne fell in love and were married on July 22, 1967 and welcomed their first child, Lori, in January 1968. In 1969 the young family moved to Montana. Later that year the family moved back to Minnesota before welcoming their second child, Jason, in March 1970. After purchasing some land in Vermillion, MN, the Giefer’s built a home where they spent the next 35 years raising their family, many assorted pets and cultivating their extensive vegetable and flower gardens.

Alice had many different jobs throughout her life, but her two favorites were working at the Hastings Farmers Market and being a grandma. Alice provided childcare for her Grand-daughter Nora during her early years.

In 2011, after 42 years of marriage, Wayne passed away. Shortly thereafter, Alice moved into Hastings proper and achieved a lifelong goal of living in the boundary for delivery pizza. Alice became a grandmother again in 2013 when Harris was born to Jason and his wife Jill.

Alice was a spitfire with a quick wit who loved people, especially children. She made friends everywhere she went and loved to chat about anything and everything. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Otis, husband, Wayne, siblings, Henry, David, Marilyn, Jimmy, and Peter. She is survived by her daughter Lori, son Jason, daughter in law Jill, and grandchildren.

An Alice (is) In Wonderland celebration of life will take place at her home on Sunday, July 24 from 1 to 4 pm. Whimsical/tea party-style dress encouraged.

1771 Carleton Place

Hastings, MN