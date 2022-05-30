Alice M. Stoppel

Alice May Stoppel, age 81, of Kasson, MN, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, in her home.

Alice May Ries was born on May 12, 1941, to Vernon and Anna (McFadden) Ries in Kasson, MN. She attended Kasson High School. She met Lauren Ralph Stoppel through her sister and brother-in-law (Ruth and Elmer Peterson) who were working with Lauren at the time. They were united in marriage on July 23, 1961 and had four daughters.

Alice’s main priority in life was caring for her family. She loved to feed her loved ones and was a wonderful cook. Some family favorites were strawberry jam, apple butter and root beer float cake. She enjoyed dates with Lauren, especially going fishing.

Alice is survived by her husband Lauren Stoppel of Kasson and her children Darlene (Corey) Foster of Dodge Center, MN; Tracy Stoppel of Grand Meadow, MN; Cheryl Stoppel of Kasson, MN; .and Brenda (Paul) Rosendahl of Hayfield, MN; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, a niece and a nephew.

A private family service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to The Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Stoppel family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com